Local Living: Soiree on State returns to Cayce, Columbia Fireflies hosting Fan Fest at Segra Park and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce’s Soiree on State is returning next month! On Saturday April 23, the family can enjoy live music, get their faces painted, play in bounce houses and explore dozens of food and art vendors. Soiree on State will be from 2-8 p.m. along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street. Interested vendors can apply now on the City of Cayce’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are hosting another Fan Fest at Segra Park next weekend to celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season. The Fan Fest will be from 3-6 p.m. next Sunday, March 27. The family friendly, jam-packed event will have a kids-zone, face painting, as well as food and half-priced draft beer. The event is free and fans are encouraged to bring a glove to play catch on the field!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The countdown to the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony is officially upon us! Over the next nine days, ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron will join us with who he thinks could take home the Oscar for ‘Best Picture’ this year. In tonight’s movie breakdown, we look at the struggles of a deaf family in “Coda.”