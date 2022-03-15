RCSD: Lower Richland HS student charged with bringing gun to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a student at Lower Richland High School is charged with bringing a gun to school Tuesday. Authorities say the 16-year-old was found in possession of an unloaded handgun after the school resource officer received an anonymous tip. Deputies say the gun was also reported stolen out of Richland County.

Officials say the teen is charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana. He was booked into the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.