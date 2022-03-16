President Zelensky pleads for help for Ukraine in speech to U.S. Congress

CNN– President Joe Biden plans to announce $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine. It comes after a plea for help to Congress earlier this morning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, in his country’s fight against Russia.

WARNING: Some of the video below may be hard to watch.

Zelenskyy said, by livestream at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, “we need you right now,” and played graphic video of the impact of the war on Ukrainians. Zelenskyy has been rallying support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Wednesday’s speech is among Zelensky’s most important, as he pushes the U.S. to do more than it has pledged so far. Zelensky received a standing ovation for his speech.

President Biden has resisted Zelensky’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine, which would risk escalating the war with Russia.