Local Living: Ticket contest to see Garth Brooks in Charlotte, Katt Williams coming to Colonial Life Arena and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Country singer and songwriter Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte this summer! ABC Columbia is giving you the chance to enter to win free tickets to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour before they even go on sale! All you have to do is log on to our website for your chance to enter to win. The concert will be Saturday, July 16, but tickets don’t go on sale to the public until this Friday. You have until noon on Thursday to enter!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are hosting another Fan Fest at Segra Park this weekend to celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season. The Fan Fest will be from 3-6 p.m. this Sunday. The family friendly, jam packed event will have a kids zone, face painting, as well as food and half-priced draft beer. The event is free, and fans are encouraged to bring a glove to play catch on the field!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve got some Emmy award-winning talent coming to Colonial Life Arena this spring. Comedian, actor, rapper and social activist Katt Williams is coming to the capital city for his ‘World War III’ tour. The show will be at CLA on Friday, April 8. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The countdown to the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony is on, airing this Sunday, right here on ABC Columbia. Over the next five days, Matt Perron is joining us to review each best picture nominee. Tonight’s movie breakdown looks at a film that focuses on the end of the world as we know it, in “Don’t Look Up.”