Some bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled

CNN– The FDA is asking consumers to check their three ounce and ten ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Officials say it’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or the bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “ZU.” The manufacturer is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.