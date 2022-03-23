City of Columbia encourages residents to participate in ‘Earth Hour’ this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars for this Saturday, the City of Columbia is taking part in Earth Hour. The city is encouraging employees to turn off lights and equipment when leaving work on Friday, in order to help observe Earth Hour Saturday.

They’re also asking residents to join in the effort by turning off non-essential lights in their homes Saturday. The worldwide annual event started as a way to decrease energy waste.