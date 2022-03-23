Survey suggests most Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court

CNN– Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is back in the Senate for a third day of hearings. It comes after 13 hours of questioning Tuesday, defending her record.

She faces senators again Wednesday as some Republicans call her “soft on crime,” and Democrats herald the historic nature of her nomination to become the first Black woman on the high court. On Tuesday, Jackson responded to GOP concerns and highlighted her empathetic style on the bench.

Senator Lindsey Graham questioned her defense of Guantanamo Bay detainees while others questioning her on broad culture war topics like critical race theory, as well as gender identity and the nominee’s judicial philosophy.

Judge Brown Jackson appears to have support from a slight majority of the country. According to a Gallup poll released Wednesday morning, 58% say they’d like to see her become the ninth member of the high court. 30% say the Senate should reject her nomination, while 12% didn’t take a side. The findings are based on just over 1,000 adults during the first half of the month, before the Jackson hearings began.