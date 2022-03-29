Bill to allow Sunday hunting on SC-owned lands gets hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state of South Carolina is getting a hearing. South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays, a prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States that banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day a rest. Sunday hunting on private land has only been allowed for about a decade. The bill will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.