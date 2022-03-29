Rate of prediabetes among American children more than doubled in nearly 20 years

CNN– New research highlights a disturbing trend among kids in the U.S. Rates of prediabetes among children have more than doubled over a nearly two decade span, according to a study published in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19 year olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prediabetecs often have higher than normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like type two diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased, adding that it is an issue that needs to be looked into further.