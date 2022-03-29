Santee Cooper cuts budget since it can’t raise power rates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Santee Cooper leaders say increasing fuel costs have led the state-owned utility to cut $100 million from its budget. Santee Cooper can’t increase electricity rates on its customers for three more years after its role in the failed building of two nuclear reactors. The utility says it is still trying to identify exactly where the cuts will be made, but doesn’t anticipate layoffs or job cuts. Officials at Monday’s Santee Cooper board meeting suggested taking $30 million from operating and maintenance and $70 million from capital projects. The utility says fuel costs have increased $130 million.