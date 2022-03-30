Russian forces attack areas around Kyiv hours after Moscow pledges to scale back military operations

CNN– Ukrainian officials say Russian forces pounded areas around Kyiv and another Ukrainian city overnight. The attacks come hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places.

The shelling further tempered optimism about possible progress in talks aimed at ending the punishing war. While the promise initially raised hopes that a path toward ending the war was at hand, Ukraine’s president and the Biden administration are skeptical.