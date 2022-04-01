Russian troops withdraw from Chernobyl

CNN– Ukrainian officials report Russian troops have withdrawn from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Russian forces seized the Chernobyl plant on February 24, but unconfirmed reports indicate the troops panicked after showing signs of radiation illness.

In 1986, the worst nuclear disaster in history took place at the site, killing 30 people immediately and thousands more over the years that followed. The Russian occupation of Chernobyl had also triggered fears that safety standards inside the exclusion zone could be compromised.