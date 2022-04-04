Senate panel to vote on the advance of Supreme Court justice nomination

CNN– It’s shaping up to be a big week for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. President Joe Biden’s pick for the high court is expected to be confirmed as soon as this week, with a Senate panel set to vote Monday to advance her nomination.

That vote will likely end up split down party lines, 11 to 11, but there are still ways Jackson’s nomination can move to a confirmation vote in the days to come. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to be a Supreme Court justice.