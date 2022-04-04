Skippy recalling over 100,000 pounds of peanut butter

CNN– Skippy is recalling over 100,000 pounds of peanut butter because it says the jars may contain small steel fragments. Skippy’s parent company, Hormel Foods, announced the recall Thursday. They say it involves more than 9,300 cases of select Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein.

The jars may contain a small piece of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment. The company has received no complaints about the products. They say they were notified by the facility.

For more information, you can go to peanutbutter.com and check the “Best if used by” dates on their products. If you do have peanut butter that is a part of the recall, Hormel says you can return it to the store for an exchange.