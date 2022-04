Some GM vehicles being recalled due to issue with windshield wipers

CNN– If you drive a Chevy Equinox or GMC Terrain, you might want to listen up. They are a part of a big recall because of issues with the windshield wipers. The recall applies to 2014-2015 models. Officials say the wipers’ ball joints have been wearing away, so they can fall off.

It’s a voluntary recall, and your dealer will fix it for free.