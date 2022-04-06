Red Cross assisting families impacted by storms in Allendale County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After last night’s tornadoes and thunderstorms in Allendale County, the American Red Cross is helping roughly 15 families impacted by the damage. We’re told five home in the county were destroyed, four have major damage and another six have minor damage.

Red Cross of South Carolina Disaster Action Team members are responding to provide those affected families with financial assistance for immediate needs. Those include shelter, food and clothes for those impacted.

“As our teams work with the families impacted, we are certainly thinking about them and want to provide all the support we can,” said Rebecca Jordan, the Executive Director of the Central Chapter. “This devasting event reminds us that disasters can happen anywhere at any time. With severe spring storms imminent, we ask the community to stay prepared by making an emergency kit, creating a plan with your family, and making sure you have a way to receive weather alerts, such as the Red Cross Emergency App.”

If you’d like to donate to those affected by the storms, you can visit redcross.org.