Google experimenting with option to use images when searching

CNN– Google just rolled out a new feature that makes it easier for users to search for things hard to describe.

The company just unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question. For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word chair, and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now. It’s available for U.S. users with the Lens feature on Google’s mobile app. Right now, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.