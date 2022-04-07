JetBlue makes offer to by Spirit Airlines

CNN– Changes could soon be on the way for two low fare airlines. JetBlue just made an unsolicited offer to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.6 million, but Spirit and Frontier Airlines already have a deal in the works. This offer could mess things up.

They’ve been planning to create a budget airline powerhouse to better compete with American, Delta, United and Southwest. JetBlue officials want to do something similar with Spirit, calling their offer “superior.” Spirit said it’s evaluating the offer, and Frontier is already on the offense, saying a JetBlue-Spirit merger wouldn’t be good for travelers.