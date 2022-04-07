SCHP: Driver dies after being ejected during crash on I-77 in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an individual died after being ejected from their car during an accident early Thursday morning in Richland County. Around 4:45 a.m., troopers say a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling north on I-77 at mile marker 21 when the car went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guard rail, ejecting the driver.

Authorities say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

