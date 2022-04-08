S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The state of South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after prison officials indicated they are ready to conduct executions by firing squad. Richard Bernard Moore is scheduled to die April 29 after the state Supreme Court issued an execution order Thursday. The 57-year-old Moore has spent more than two decades on death row after he was convicted of killing convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg. Moore could face a choice between the electric chair and the firing squad. Lawmakers added the firing squad option to the state’s capital punishment law last year to work around a decade-long pause in executions attributed to a lack of lethal injection drugs.