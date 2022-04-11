CDC expected to release update on transportation mask mandate

CNN– An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week. The COVID-19 response coordinator for the White House says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains is scheduled to expire on April 18. In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

