Dining on the Dam returns to Lexington

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dining on the Dam in Lexington made its big return over the weekend, after being postponed the past few years because of the pandemic. The Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center says it is one of the most unique events held on the Lake Murray Dreher Shoals Dam. The event is sponsored by Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

Officials say the goal is to connect guests with Lexington County by featuring dishes that incorporate Certified SC Grown products.

Organizers say this year’s event sold out in 24 hours.