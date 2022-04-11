Man accused of stalking S.C. attorney Bakari Sellers arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A North Carolina man is in custody in the Midlands tonight accused of stalking Attorney and CNN Political Contributor Bakari Sellers.

Investigators with The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say 48 year old Grant Olsen, Jr. of Asheville, North Carolina sent approximately 65 messages via the social media platform Instagram to the former South Carolina lawmaker.

Officials say the messages contained racial slurs, discussed killing black people, and claimed that Olsen was armed. Olsen is now charged with stalking and assault or intimidation due to political opinions or exercise of civil rights.

Sellers released a statement Monday night concerning the incident saying in part,

“This isn’t just about me. I have a wife, a teenage bonus daughter and twin three-year-olds and I take any threat against them very seriously. They shouldn’t be subject to threats and intimidation like this. No one should. This isn’t political debate. This isn’t the “new normal.” it’s a crime, pure and simple.”

Below are a copy of the arrest warrants released to ABC Columbia News by SLED. https://www.sled.sc.gov/mediareleases.aspx