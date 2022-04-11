New gender marker on passports available for people who do not identify as male or female

CNN– People who do not identify as male or female can now make it official on a form of identification. The State Department will now list “X,” as a marker on U.S. Passports. This designation is defined as “unspecified or another gender identity.”

This makes the Department of State the first governmental agency to make this offer on a document. Officials say they did research with a diverse group, including those in the LGBTQI+ community.

More information is available at travel.state.gov/gender.