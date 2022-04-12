Gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder at River Oaks Apartments

Leonard Mickens Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Booking Photo Leonard Mickens Jr. Photo: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Donte Doyle Photos of the shooting victim, Donte Doyle Photo: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a validated gang member from Columbia was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 29-year-old man at River Oaks Apartments in 2015. Officials say a jury found 31-year-old Leonard Mickens Jr. guilty on Friday, and he is not eligible for parole.

“Many of our communities are plagued with gang violence. Some of the most violent and heinous crimes that we prosecute are gang related. This conviction and sentence send a strong message to our communities that we will fully prosecute gang violence and that it will not be tolerated. This was a senseless killing and I am grateful for the hard work on the part of the prosecution team and law enforcement in bringing closure to this family,” said Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

On August 15, 2015, investigators say Mickens shot and killed 29-year-old Donte Doyle at Rover Oaks Apartments on Bush River Road. According to investigators, Mickens meant to kill a rival gang member, but he inadvertently killed Doyle who was standing outside of his apartment while smoking a cigarette. Officials say the victim was shot multiple times, including in the back and a forensic pathologist testified that the fatal shot was consistent with the victim being on the ground.

Authorities say they got warrants for Mickens’ arrest in 2017 which was served the following year. When he was arrested, officials say Mickens was in federal custody. Authorities say he was released from federal custody in 2020 and has been continuously incarcerated while he awaited trial.

According to officials, the investigation into this shooting revealed that Mickens sent threatening video messages to his intended victim about an hour and a half before the shooting. Mickens filmed the videos from the parking lot of the apartment complex where the intended victim’s mother lived. Authorities add that the shooting took place at the apartment complex where the intended victim’s girlfriend lived, with whom the intended victim was known to stay.

Investigators who spoke with the intended victim, a rival gang member, said he was not cooperative with investigators. While there is no indication that the intended victim knew Donte, the intended victim indicated that he was wearing red pants at the time of the incident and so was Donte.

During sentencing, authorities say Mickens did not admit guilt, but he expressed sympathy for the victim’s family. Mickens also apologized to his intended victim.

Mickens is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for a pending murder charge in Richland County, according to authorities. He will be taken to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin his life sentence. Officials say he has previous convictions which include multiple illegal gun possessions, burglary and receiving stolen goods.