Riverbank Elementary students release rainbow trout into the Saluda River

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A four month long process in the making is now down the river, literally. 4th and 5th graders at Riverbank Elementary School released roughly 50 rainbow trout into the Saluda River, after raising them from just tiny eggs in an aquatic center in their classrooms.

Now, the roughly 2-inch fish are on their 7 mile journey to find new homes in the Saluda River.

Riverbank elementary is just one of nine schools in the Midlands participating in this year’s “Trout in the Classroom” program.