Father, Son charged with attempted murder in alleged shooting spree

Image: Lexington Sheriffs Department Left: Anthony Gail Davis Right: Anthony Ryan Davis Right

Lexington, SC (WOLO) –An alleged crime spree was a family affair — spanning from Lexington to Kershaw county landing a father and son behind bars.

Lexington Deputies say 28 year old Anthony Ryan Davis and his father 54 year old Anthony Gail Davis each face 4 counts of Attempted Murder.

The duo is accused of shooting at, and then continuing to chase after a truck during a road rage incident. Authorities say that struck managed to lose the Davises in traffic and were not injured. Officials say that took place before the pair shot at a second vehicle.

Kershaw deputies say the son, Anthony Ryan Davis is also facing Attempted Murder in their jurisdiction where he is accused of shooting a man in the shoulder that same morning.