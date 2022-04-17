Columbiana Centre shooting: One person charged; additional suspect wanted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre.

Columbia Police Department investigators say they are continuing to work to identify at least two additional suspects who were observed with firearms.

Jewayne M. Price was initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, he will be charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, according to police. Columbia Police say the department is in consultation with the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Two additional males who were also detained for questioning have been released from police custody after investigators determined they were not involved in the shooting.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, Columbia Police say they believe at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall. CPD is working to determine how many suspects discharged firearms, injuring multiple people.

CPD investigators have seized one firearm related to the incident. Preliminary examination of ballistic evidence collected from the scene indicates that at least two different firearms were used by two suspects, according to investigators.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between the suspects and likely stemmed from an on-going conflict.

Update on Victims :

Columbia Police Department says after speaking with medical personnel at various hospitals, it has now been confirmed that there are 14 total victims ranging in age from 15 to 73-years-old; nine of the victims suffered gunshot wounds; five of the victims suffered other injuries including broken bones lacerations and a head injury while attempting to leave the mall for safety.

Police say at last check, the only victim who continues to receive medical treatment at a local hospital is the 73-year-old female. All of the other victims have been treated and released or will be released shortly.

CPD investigators continue to make progress and follow leads in the case.

As a reminder: any witness or person who captured the incident on video should notify CPD immediately. A dedicated hotline has been established to receive information: Citizens are encouraged to call CPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 803-545-3525.