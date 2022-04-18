Donations needed for Leadership Columbia’s project for Transitions Homeless Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Your donations are needed for Leadership Columbia’s project to help the homeless.

Curtis spoke with Meg Syms of Leadership Columbia and the CEO of the Transitions Homeless Center Craig Currey about their efforts.

Syms says the Leadership Columbia outreach program will help the center by building a basketball court, painting the day center, installing a new bike rack, among other projects.

The program needs donations of bikes, helmets and locks throughout April that goes directly to the Transitions Homeless Center.

To donate, visit Transitions’ website for details.