OCSD looking for occupants of vehicle believed to be involved with catalytic converter theft

Suspect vehicle Image: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Suspect vehicle Image: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Suspect vehicle Image: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies are looking for the occupants of a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a catalytic converter this weekend.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities say a man who lives on Columbia Road heard what he believed was a saw coming from his neighbor’s home. According to officials, the witness says they saw two men by his neighbor’s vehicle, with one of them being underneath it. The witness took photos of a vehicle leaving his neighbor’s property.

Deputies say they think the car is an green older Subaru Outback, possibly a 2000-2001 model, which was occupied by a Black male and white male.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.