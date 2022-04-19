Consumer News: First class mail could take longer to deliver, natural gas futures spike 9% and more

CNN– It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages. The United States Postal Service announced it is updating its first class delivery standards, but it’s not getting faster. Instead, the service will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages. The Postal Service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance, and to increase the efficiency of their network.

CNN– Adding to inflation woes across the United States, natural gas prices have risen to their highest levels since 2008. Natural gas futures spiked 9% in recent trading, and 16% just last week. That spike comes just in time for a rare April snow storm that’s about to hit the northeast. If you’re planning to fly the friendly skies this summer, plan to pay sky high prices for your ticket.

CNN– Airlines are jacking up prices. One reason? Demand is through the roof. Another reason is fuel. As expensive as it is to fill up your car’s tank, imagine filling up a 737 carrying 6,000 gallons of fuel. As Pete Muntean reports, your ticket might not be the only way airlines try to pass the cost off.