Spring Fair Food Drive-Through returns to the State Fairgrounds this week!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get your taste buds ready, the Spring Fair Food Drive-Through event is this week! It kicked off this morning at the State Fairgrounds. You and the family can sink your teeth into corn dogs, fried tasty treats, turkey legs and so much more.

Drivers already lined up this morning, ready to dig in.

The drive-through goes through Sunday at the State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day.