CDC advisory committee to discuss COVID-19 booster doses at meeting Wednesday

CNN– More information on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be released to the public soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday. They’ll be discussing vaccine doses, according to a spokeswoman.

Toward the end of the meeting, they will talk about developing a framework for future doses and what steps should be taken in the future.