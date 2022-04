COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections says it received an execution order for a death row inmate on Wednesday. Officials say Brad Keith Sigmon’s execution date is set for May 13.

Under state law, Sigmon will choose between the electric chair and firing squad 14 days before his execution.

Sigmon was convicted on two counts of murder and first degree burglary from Greenville County in 2002.