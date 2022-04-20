U.S. preparing to send additional aid to Ukraine

CNN– The U.S. is preparing to send another $800 million in aid to Ukraine, according to multiple sources involved in the deal. Details of the aid package have not yet been made public but could be approved within coming days.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he plans to send more artillery to the war torn country.

This would be the second aid package approved in as many weeks. Last week, the White House authorized a separate $800 million aid package for Ukraine, including artillery and anti-artillery radars.