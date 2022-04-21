Richland County Coroner releases name of teen killed in shooting at Riverside Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Lucius Road on Wednesday. The coroner says 16-year-old De’Marion Corbett, a Columbia High School student, was killed in the shooting at Riverside Apartments.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says three people were hit by gunfire Wednesday. The other two victims, who were ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.