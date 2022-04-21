SCSO looking for man wanted on several outstanding warrants

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. Authorities say these warrants from SCSO include possession of stolen firearms, unlawful carrying of a firearm, financial credit card fraud and violation of electric monitoring. Officials say the last warrant is due to 21-year-old Ronnie McFadden Jr. cutting off his GPS monitor.

Authorities say McFadden also has a pending warrant with the Department of Corrections, and he is also wanted for questioning regarding a recent shooting incident in Sumter County.

If you know where McFadden is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.