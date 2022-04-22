CDC: Vaccination rates among kindergarteners dropping

CNN– Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccination rates among kindergartners are dropping. According to the agency, the rate of children vaccinated against common diseases like measles, whooping cough and chicken pox dropped below 94%.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer say the numbers also reflect conditions in South Carolina.

Experts warn that the drop in vaccinations could lead to future outbreaks of preventable diseases.