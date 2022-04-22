Palmetto Pride and Girl Scouts across the state partner for litter prevention campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– I​t’s Earth Day, and the Palmetto State is getting greener! Palmetto Pride and Girl Scouts across the state took part in a statewide litter prevention campaign Friday morning. The clean-up continues throughout the weekend.

The three day campaign kicked off at the State House, led by Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Girl Scouts will also do litter pick-ups statewide Saturday and Sunday. They can participate in their local communities by signing up through Palmetto Pride.