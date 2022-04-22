Palmetto Pride and Girl Scouts across the state partner for litter prevention campaign
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Earth Day, and the Palmetto State is getting greener! Palmetto Pride and Girl Scouts across the state took part in a statewide litter prevention campaign Friday morning. The clean-up continues throughout the weekend.
The three day campaign kicked off at the State House, led by Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.
Girl Scouts will also do litter pick-ups statewide Saturday and Sunday. They can participate in their local communities by signing up through Palmetto Pride.