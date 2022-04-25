Columbia Mayor declares Monday ‘Benedict College Championships Celebration Day’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is honoring one of the capital city’s HBCU’s by declaring Monday April 25, 2022 ‘Benedict College Tigers 2021-22 SIAC Championships Celebration Day’.

Image: Benedict College

The recognition comes after both the men and women’s outdoor track and field team brought home a win in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The win was just one of several Benedict College has been able to enjoy this year after Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann presenting the college President Dr. Rosalyn C. Artis with a plaque of declaration congratulating the entire Benedict College Athletics program for winning a record breaking seven Conference Championships during this academic year.

All of the Championship coaches from Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Tennis, Men and Women’s Track and Field and mixed Cheerleading were presented with Keys to the City for their hard work and dedication. Three of those coaches were also earned SIAC Coach of the Year honors. Meanwhile 39 student athletes also received SIAC All Conference honors this year as well.

Image: Benedict College

Administrators with Benedict College say all while more than 3 dozen student athletes are excelling in their sports, they are also sporting some top grades in the classroom. According to the College, their student athletes have also maintained a overall GPA of 3.0.