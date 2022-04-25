Former Ohio State guard transferring to South Carolina

A former Ohio State guard committed to play for the Gamecocks on Monday.

Meechie Johnson Jr. will transfer to South Carolina and play for first-year coach Lamont Paris, according to posts on his social media pages Monday.

Johnson Jr. entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He was committed to the Buckeyes as a top-100 recruit, and played in 43 games for the Buckeyes, averaging 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

He becomes the third player to commit to Carolina this month, after the Gamecocks lost seven players to the transfer portal since Paris’ hiring in March.