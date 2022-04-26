Local Living: FuruSato Bento opens its doors in Five Points, Reggaetronic Music Festival back this summer and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new Japanese convenience store is opening up its doors in Five Points. Located in the former “Grilled Teriyaki” location on the corner of Harden Street, FuruSato Bento held a grand opening event Tuesday.

The convenience store offers many Japanese snacks as well as a bunch of grab-and-go snacks for college students and Midlands residents to enjoy, including 12 different bento boxes.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann tells us he hopes this will help bring more diversity into the downtown area.

FuruSato Bento is located at 748 Harden Street and open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 9th annual Reggeatronic Lake Murray Music Festival is back this summer. You can visit Spence Island on June 4 from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival that will feature music from various genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We’re super excited to see events pop back up after a rough few years due to COVID. The number of patrons at other events have been tremendous. We are optimistic we will have a record year this year” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer.

Organizers say a portion of proceeds from the festival benefit the Jamil Temple Shriners Contributions to the Children’s Hospital of South Carolina.