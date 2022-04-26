President Biden grants clemency to 75 people, including a Columbia native

CNN– President Joe Biden makes his first use of presidential pardon power today, granting clemency to 75 people, including a Columbia native.

Christopher Gunter was convicted of “conspiracy to possess” with intent to distribute more than three types of illegal substance, as well as possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of MDMA. Gunter was sentenced to 240 months of prison and a 10-year term of supervised release.

His sentence is now set to expire on August 24, leaving intact the 10-year term of supervised release.