RCSD: Student accused of bringing gun to Blythewood HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 17-year-old Blythewood High School student is accused of bringing a gun to school Tuesday. Authorities say a student alerted administrators when they say another student with a gun.

Officials say the gun was secured without incident, and no threats were made toward students of staff.

Deputies say the student is charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a firearm under 18. The student was arrested and taken to the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This is the second day in a row in which a Blythewood High School student has been arrested for carrying a gun at school.