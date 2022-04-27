OCSO: Three teens arrested after “crime spree of violence”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says three teenagers have been arrested after a crime spree that began on Sunday.

“For some reason these subjects believed there to be no consequences for their actions, no matter what those actions were,” the sheriff said. “They’re about to learn.”

Sheriff Ravenell says a 17-year-old is charged with armed robbery and attempted carjacking for two separate incidents on Sunday. Authorities add that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old are charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, they believe the three individuals used a stolen car to prey on motorists. On Sunday, investigators say a woman was carjacked at a gas station in Springfield before another woman reported being approached, but she reportedly locked her doors and blew her horn. The gunmen then fled, according to officials.

Additionally, authorities say the 17-year-old is also charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in an incident on Monday. The teen is accused of taking another car at gunpoint during this incident.

Officials say the 17-year-old’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge, while the other teens are expected to have a Family Court hearing as early as next week.