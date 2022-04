Tuskegee airman asking for cards to celebrate his 100th birthday

CNN– A Rhode Island veteran made history while serving our country. Now, he is asking Americans from all over the country to help him celebrate his 100th birthday.

If you would like to send him a birthday card, you can mail it to:

Victor W. Butler

C/O Gary Butler

P.O. box. 3523

Cranston, RI 02910