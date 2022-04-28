Fort Jackson graduates break bread with celebrity chef

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the 400 plus soldiers graduating basic training at Fort Jackson, it was a special day.

Not only did they get to celebrate their accomplishments with friends and family, but they also did so with a great meal.

Food Network chef Robert Irvine, who served for 10 years in the Royal British Navy, catered the food.

Irvine says his advice to new soldiers is to listen, learn, work as a team and remember that the mission is bigger than the individual.

His organization, The Robert Irvine Foundation, helps support service members and veterans through resiliency, health and wellness programs.

