Orangeburg DPS investigating shooting on Broughton Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Broughton Street just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, officers say they found a male with a gunshot wound who was then taken to TRMC for treatment.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Orangeburg DPS at 803-533-5907 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.