President Biden considering cancelling some student loan debt

CNN– President Joe Biden says he is considering canceling some student loan debt, but not as much as Democrats hope. The president spoke about the issue Thursday.

While he said he was looking at expanding student loan forgiveness, forgiving $50,000 in loans per borrower is not in the cards. The president made a campaign promise back in 2020 to forgive up to $10,000 of debt across the board, and he has been under pressure from Democrats to fulfill that promise.

Before Thursday, the president passed the buck to Congress, calling on lawmakers to act on student loan debt forgiveness.