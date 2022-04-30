Local law enforcement agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, law enforcement agencies across the state are encouraging South Carolinians to participate in Drug Take Back Day. It’s a chance for residents to safely get rid of their unwanted and unused medications to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Last October, South Carolinians dropped off more than 9,600 pounds of prescription drugs and other materials, like vaping devices and cartridges. The event starts on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
Several local law enforcement agencies are participating. You can drop off unused prescription drugs with the following agencies:
- Columbia Police Department
- 1 Justice Square
- Richland County Sheriff’s Department
- 5623 Two Notch Road
- Sumter Police Department
- 355 N. Lafayette Drive
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
- Edisto Drive Piggly Wiggly
- Regional Medical Center
- Newberry County Sheriff’s Office
- 550 Wilson Road
- Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office
- 821 Ridgeway Road
To find a site near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov.